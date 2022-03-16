Where to watch the Iowa men’s basketball team’s first round NCAA Tournament game against Richmond
The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday.
March 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness is here.
The No. 5 seed Iowa men’s basketball team plays No. 12 seed Richmond at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Daily Iowan has a reporter and photographer in Buffalo, N.Y., to cover the tournament. Follow along with the DI’s coverage at dailyiowan.com.
Matchup: Iowa (26-9, Big Ten Tournament Champions) vs. Richmond (23-12, Atlantic 10 Tournament Champions).
Previewing the matchup:
- Iowa men’s basketball team not focusing on national hype ahead of NCAA Tournament
- Richmond raves about Iowa forward Keegan Murray ahead of NCAA Tournament matchup
- NCAA Tournament notebook | Richmond an experienced team with plenty of scorers
- Watch: Iowa men’s basketball team goes through open practice ahead of NCAA Tournament
Scheduled game time: 2:10 p.m. (CT).
Location: The KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: truTV
Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | XM 203 | SIRIUS 136