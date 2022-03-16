Where to watch the Iowa men’s basketball team’s first round NCAA Tournament game against Richmond

The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray smiles while listening to social media specialist Matt Little during a practice at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Richmond Spiders at the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — March Madness is here.

The No. 5 seed Iowa men’s basketball team plays No. 12 seed Richmond at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Daily Iowan has a reporter and photographer in Buffalo, N.Y., to cover the tournament. Follow along with the DI’s coverage at dailyiowan.com.

Keep scrolling for more information about Thursday’s game.

Matchup: Iowa (26-9, Big Ten Tournament Champions) vs. Richmond (23-12, Atlantic 10 Tournament Champions).

Previewing the matchup:

Scheduled game time: 2:10 p.m. (CT).

Location: The KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

TV: truTV

Announcers: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Brendan Haywood (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network | XM 203 | SIRIUS 136