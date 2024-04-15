The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live
Former Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery transfers to Butler
Column | Caitlin Clark is one of the GOATs even without a national title
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments on state abortion ban Thursday
Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins commits to Missouri

He chooses to use his final year of eligibility with the Tigers over Indiana, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Oregon.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
April 15, 2024
Iowa+guard+Tony+Perkins+drives+to+the+lane+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+Illinois+in+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+March+10%2C+2024.+Illinois+beat+Iowa+73-61.
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa guard Tony Perkins drives to the lane during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Illinois in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Illinois beat Iowa 73-61.

Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins has committed to Missouri, per On3 Sports. 

Perkins was granted another year of eligibility due to COVID-19, and he chose to use that final year of eligibility with the Tigers over Indiana, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Oregon. 

The Indianapolis native announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on March 26, two days after Iowa’s second-round NIT loss to Utah. He cut his list down to six schools, one of them being his hometown college in the Indiana Hoosiers. 

Missouri went 8-24 overall and 0-18 in SEC play throughout the 2023-24 season. He now joins head coach Dennis Gates to help rebuild the struggling program. 

The 6-foot-4 guard started all 34 games and averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 29.9 percent from three for Iowa in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 43.9 percent shooting from the field in 126 games played over his four-year tenure with the Hawkeyes. 
About the Contributor
Chris Meglio, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Chris Meglio is a first year student at the University of Iowa studying a double major in sport studies and journalism. He will be working as a sports journalist for The Daily Iowan covering women's volleyball for the fall sports season.
