Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins commits to Missouri

Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins has committed to Missouri, per On3 Sports.

Perkins was granted another year of eligibility due to COVID-19, and he chose to use that final year of eligibility with the Tigers over Indiana, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

NEWS: Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3sports. The 6-4 senior averaged 14.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game this season. He chose the Tigers over Indiana, Oregon, and others. https://t.co/viSVlI8NO2 pic.twitter.com/dPjcs1SHy7 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 15, 2024

The Indianapolis native announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on March 26, two days after Iowa’s second-round NIT loss to Utah. He cut his list down to six schools, one of them being his hometown college in the Indiana Hoosiers.

Missouri went 8-24 overall and 0-18 in SEC play throughout the 2023-24 season. He now joins head coach Dennis Gates to help rebuild the struggling program.

The 6-foot-4 guard started all 34 games and averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per game on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 29.9 percent from three for Iowa in the 2023-24 season. He averaged 9.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 43.9 percent shooting from the field in 126 games played over his four-year tenure with the Hawkeyes.