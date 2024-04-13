Former Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery transfers to Butler

Former Iowa men’s basketball forward Patrick McCaffery has committed to Butler, per an announcement on his Instagram page.

Following his fifth season, McCaffery announced his intention to transfer and use his extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He joins teammates Tony Perkins and Dasonte Bowen as former Hawkeyes in the transfer portal.

McCaffery, the son of longtime Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, played for his father from 2019-2024, spending one year in the starting lineup and as a reserve in his final two seasons. In his final year with the Hawkeyes, McCaffery averaged 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as Iowa advanced to the second round of the NIT.

McCaffery has battled through adversity for most of his Hawkeye career.

At the age of 13, McCaffery was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, suffering through three months of treatment. Though he became cancer-free after his treatment, later complications forced him to redshirt his true freshman season after only playing two games.

McCaffery took a leave of absence from the team during the 2022-23 season, citing the need to address his mental health. After missing the next six games, he returned and helped lead Iowa to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, McCaffery gets a chance to start fresh in the Big East with the Butler Bulldogs, who went 18-15 last season under head coach Thad Matta. Matta previously coached in the Big Ten with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Bulldogs will be looking to get back into the Big Dance for the first time in six seasons.