The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Students gather at Pentacrest to protest RVAP end
Former Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery transfers to Butler
Column | Caitlin Clark is one of the GOATs even without a national title
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments on state abortion ban Thursday
Police search for person of interest
Advertisement

Former Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery transfers to Butler

McCaffery will spend his final year of eligibility with the Bulldogs.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 13, 2024
Patrick+McCaffery+goes+for+a+layup+during+a+men%E2%80%99s+basketball+game+between+Iowa+and+North+Florida+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+17%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Ospreys+%2C103+-+78.+McCaffery+scored+16+points+for+Iowa+throughout+the+game.
Isabella Tisdale
Patrick McCaffery goes for a layup during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and North Florida at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ospreys ,103 – 78. McCaffery scored 16 points for Iowa throughout the game.

Former Iowa men’s basketball forward Patrick McCaffery has committed to Butler, per an announcement on his Instagram page.

Following his fifth season, McCaffery announced his intention to transfer and use his extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He joins teammates Tony Perkins and Dasonte Bowen as former Hawkeyes in the transfer portal.

McCaffery, the son of longtime Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, played for his father from 2019-2024, spending one year in the starting lineup and as a reserve in his final two seasons. In his final year with the Hawkeyes, McCaffery averaged 8.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game as Iowa advanced to the second round of the NIT.

McCaffery has battled through adversity for most of his Hawkeye career.

At the age of 13, McCaffery was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, suffering through three months of treatment. Though he became cancer-free after his treatment, later complications forced him to redshirt his true freshman season after only playing two games.

McCaffery took a leave of absence from the team during the 2022-23 season, citing the need to address his mental health. After missing the next six games, he returned and helped lead Iowa to the NCAA Tournament.

Now, McCaffery gets a chance to start fresh in the Big East with the Butler Bulldogs, who went 18-15 last season under head coach Thad Matta. Matta previously coached in the Big Ten with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Bulldogs will be looking to get back into the Big Dance for the first time in six seasons.
More to Discover
More in Latest News
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark waits to be introduced during an NCAA Tournament Second Round game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 West Virginia at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mountaineers, 64-54.
Column | Caitlin Clark is one of the GOATs even without a national title
Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen delivers a speech during the 2023 State of the Judiciary at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Christensen addressed a lack of court reporters during her speech. “For the past few years, the judicial branch has become increasingly concerned about the growing imbalance between the number of court reporters retiring and the even fewer number of people becoming interested in the profession,” Christensen said.
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments on state abortion ban Thursday
Photo contributed by the City of Iowa City
Police search for person of interest
More in Men's Basketball
Mar 16, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza (55) shoots over Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) during the fourth quarter at Delta Center.
Hawks in the NBA | April 1-7
`Iowa Forward Payton Sandfort celebrates with Iowa teammates and staff after his historic performance during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Sandfort recorded the first triple-double in program history. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions, 90-81.
Iowa men’s basketball’s Payton Sandfort declares for NBA Draft
Jan 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Hawks in the NBA | March 25-31
More in Sports
Paula Miranda practices her putt at Finkbine Golf Course on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Iowa women’s golf notebook | Hawkeyes earn seventh place at Chattanooga Classic, prepare for Buckeye Invitational
A St. Thomas player prepares to swing during a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. St. Thomas
Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill prepares for a play during the Big Ten football championship game between No.18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes 26-0. Hill totaled 120 passing yards and was sacked four times.
Iowa football notebook | First-year offensive coordinator Tim Lester brings 'infectious energy'
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in