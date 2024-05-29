Iowa men’s basketball’s Payton Sandfort forgoes NBA draft for another season with the Hawkeyes

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort withdrew his name from the 2024 NBA Draft and will return to the Hawkeyes for a fourth season of eligibility. With less than two hours until the deadline for his decision, Sandfort took to social media Wednesday night to announce his choice.

Even with the opportunity to perform in front of NBA teams and hear feedback from scouts and evaluators, Sandfort optioned to stay home, hoping to build off a career season and guide the Hawkeyes back into the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-23 season

“Everyone in our program is elated to have Payton return for his senior season,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “Going through the NBA Draft process has been very beneficial for Payton as he was able to gain valuable feedback and meet directly with NBA personnel.”

Sandfort initially declared for the draft in early April but maintained his collegiate eligibility. He attended the NBA Combine in Chicago, where he scrimmaged with other pro prospects such as USC’s Bronny James.

In Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman’s NBA mock draft on May 13th, the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Sandfort in the second round at No. 37 overall.

In 2023-24, Sandfort posted career highs in points per game (16.4), rebounds per game (6.6), assists per game (2.7), field goal percentage (44.6), and three-point percentage (37.9). In February against Penn State, he notched the first triple-double in program history. His 94 made shots from behind the arc last season ranked best in the Big Ten and in the top 40 nationally.

Standing at 6-foot-7 and 215 pounds, Sandfort demonstrated his shooting prowess in the Windy City, knocking down 12 of 25 triples in a three-point shooting drill and hitting at a 64 percent clip in spot-up shooting, per Tyler Tachman of The Des Moines Register. While Sandfort’s maximum vertical leap placed second-to-last out of the prospects, his shuttle run slotted in at fourth overall.

Sandfort will be a key veteran presence on the court for the Hawkeyes, as seniors Patrick McCaffery, Tony Perkins, and Ben Krikke all either transferred or graduated. The forward will join Big Ten Freshman of the Year Owen Freeman, as well as transfers Drew Thelwell and Seydou Traore.

Iowa posted a 19-15 overall record last season and with Sandfort back in the Back and Gold for another season, the Hawkeyes will boast a legitimate offensive threat as they look to get back into the Big Dance.

“We are looking forward to having Payton return as our team leader and as one of the top players in the Big Ten Conference,” Fran McCaffery said.