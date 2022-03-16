Watch: Iowa men’s basketball team goes through open practice ahead of NCAA Tournament
Iowa plays Richmond at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.
March 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Iowa men’s basketball team is less than 24 hours away from its first game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
No. 5 seed Iowa plays No. 12 seed Richmond at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday in the first round of the tournament. The Hawkeyes arrived in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday and went through press conferences and an open practice on Wednesday. The Daily Iowan has a reporter and photographer on location at the KeyBank Center.
Watch some videos of Iowa’s open practice below.
