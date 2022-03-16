Watch: Iowa men’s basketball team goes through open practice ahead of NCAA Tournament

Iowa plays Richmond at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.

Iowa forward Keegan Murray shoots the ball during a practice at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. The Iowa Hawkeyes face the Richmond Spiders at the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Iowa men’s basketball team is less than 24 hours away from its first game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 seed Iowa plays No. 12 seed Richmond at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday in the first round of the tournament. The Hawkeyes arrived in Buffalo, New York, on Tuesday and went through press conferences and an open practice on Wednesday. The Daily Iowan has a reporter and photographer on location at the KeyBank Center.

Watch some videos of Iowa’s open practice below.