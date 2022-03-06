Photos: 2022 Women’s Basketball Big Ten Championship: Iowa vs. Indiana

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes claimed the Big Ten Tournament title after defeating the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers 74-67 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, on Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Iowa recently faced Indiana, having beaten them Feb. 19, 96-91, and Feb. 21, 88-82.

Indiana guard Grace Berger scored 20 points and four assists. Berger said about Iowa center Monika Czinano, “She’s one of the best post players in the country for a reason, and she’s surrounded by really good players. She’s so good at getting positioning and making shots that she’s hard to stop.”

Iowa center Monika Czinano dropped her second double-double this year with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark earned the Jim and Kitty Delany Most Outstanding Player award after earning 18 points, being the fourth Hawkeye to do so.

With 26 tournament victories, Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder set a new Big Ten Tournament Record. This is the Hawkeyes’ fourth Big Ten Tournament title.

“And I’m just so thankful for these women. I’m thankful for the support that we get all the time from our university, from our administration. Indiana is a great team. To beat them three times in a couple of weeks is really hard to do. They’re a really good basketball team.”

The Iowa Hawkeyes now await an NCAA tournament bid with the bracket being announced on Sunday, March 13, 2022.