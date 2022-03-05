Photos: Sessions two and three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Session two and three of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships kicked off at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Michigan leads in points with 116. Penn State and Iowa follow close behind with 111.5 and 109.

Iowa advances to the conference championship in four weight classes. Iowa’s Alex Marinelli, Austin DeSanto, Jaydin Eierman, and Tony Cassioppi all won semifinal matches for a shot at first place tomorrow.

During the semifinals, Iowa’s No. 4 174-pound Michael Kemerer lost to medical forfeit. Kemerer appeared injured in a bout with Ohio State’s No. 5 Ethan Smith. Penn State’s No. 1 Carter Starocci advanced because of the forfeit.

Session four and the conclusion of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships continues at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. CST.