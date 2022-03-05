Photos: Midwest Freedom Convoy rolls through Iowa City

On its way to Washington, D.C., the Midwest Freedom Convoy came through Iowa City by way of Interstate 80 on Saturday. On the Dodge Street pedestrian bridge, supporters were there to cheer on the convoy as it drove down the highway. Many semi-trucks and other cars honked as the supporters cheered on.

The convoy is one of several currently traveling to Washington, D.C. to protest vaccine and mask mandates. Iowa has no vaccine or mask mandate, nor do most states in the Midwest.