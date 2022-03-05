Iowa softball goes 2-1 at Blues City Classic

Iowa reigned victorious over Indiana State and Memphis, but fell to Butler in Tennessee this weekend.

Iowa softball won two games this past weekend in Memphis, Tennessee, at the Blues City Classic.

Iowa kicked off its weekend against Indiana State, defeating the Sycamores, 6-1. Senior pitcher Breanna Vasquez was strong in the circle, picking up her fourth win and striking out six batters.

Junior Sophia Maras had an efficient outing at the plate as well, going 3-for-4.

Iowa then took on Memphis later Friday afternoon, shutting out the Tigers. Sophomore Denali Loecker was dominant in the 8-0 victory, striking out a career-high eight batters. Loecker was also 2-for-2 from the plate, hitting a home run.

“Everyone in the lineup had an opportunity and they stepped up when they needed to,” head coach Renee Gillipsie said via release on Friday. “It was another great performance for Denali with the eight strikeouts.”

Iowa finished off the weekend on Saturday against Butler. The Hawkeyes fell to the Bulldogs, 4-2. Loecker pitched a full game, allowing three earned runs and taking her first loss of the season.

After the weekend, the Hawkeyes’ record moved to 11-5 on the season.

What’s Next

Iowa will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, to compete in the Jayhawk Invitational against Missouri State, Southeast Missouri, Kansas, and Wichita State.