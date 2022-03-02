Christy+Wolfe+announces+candidacy+for+Iowa+House+District+90

Christy Wolfe is joining a crowded Democratic field for Iowa House District 90, which represents Iowa City.

Wolfe’s sister, Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, served in the Iowa House for 12 years and is planning to leave her position this year. Christy Wolfe is currently serving as Rep. Wolfe’s clerk.

Wolfe will be going against Democratic Candidates Adam Zabner and Andrew Dunn, who have already announced their intentions to run for the seat. Incumbent Christina Bohannan is not running for reelection, as she is seeking to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District in Congress.

“Iowa City is so unique. We have the Regents institutions, UI and Kirkwood; we have some of the best K-12 schools in the state; and we have families who move here and seniors who retire here because of the vibrant community and access to the arts,” Wolfe said in a press release. “As the Corridor grows, Iowa City needs a loud voice at the Capitol fighting for what matters to Iowa.”

Before working as her sister’s clerk, Wolfe worked as a teacher. Wolfe attended Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, and received her teaching license at Indiana University in Bloomington. Later, Wolfe attended the University of Iowa College of Law and received her JD in 1998. During her time at the College of Law, she served as the president of the student chapter of the National Lawyers’ Guild. Wolfe received a doctorate in education at the University of Iowa College of Education in 2007 by defending her dissertation on open enrollment in Iowa.

“Education is a part of who I am,” said Wolfe. “I have watched this legislative session with equal parts frustration and awe – the lack of understanding about what teachers, librarians, and school personnel do daily is amazing. I plan to push back against the legislation that has taken its toll on teacher morale and disregarded teacher professionalism.”

Wolfe’s main focus is on education, but her campaign website also says that civil and human rights are important issues for her.

“Civil rights and human rights are non-negotiable,” Wolfe says in a statement on her website. “I will continue to fight with other Democrats to stop the Iowa GOP from doing more damage.”