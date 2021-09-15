UI student running for Iowa House

Andrew Dunn, a 22-year-old fourth year political science student has been involved with politics since 2012, when he worked as a student advocate for former President Barack Obama.

As University of Iowa law professor and state Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, looks to the United States Congress in her challenge against U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, a UI underclassman is pursuing Bohannan’s seat in the Iowa House.

Democrat Andrew Dunn, a 22-year-old fourth year political science student, announced his candidacy for Iowa House District 85 on Wednesday.

“It is my goal and my belief that government exists at its very core to help people. In combination with the demographics of the district being young and generally very progressive, kind of pushed me towards thinking that this could be a reasonable thing for me,” Dunn told The Daily Iowan when asked about his choice to run.

Before launching his campaign, Dunn met with the University Democrats club, who said they are concerned with how progressive action will be accomplished in the state. Republicans currently control the Iowa Legislature.

Dunn said Democrats need to reach out to rural voters and make connections in those communities to show they can govern with the interest of rural voters.

“I believe that we need to be acting to make the majority so that we can make progressive policy happen, whether that’s affordable housing, anti poverty legislation bolts, bolstering unions enacting policy on racial justice, fixing problems with our systems of police — all these things are not going to happen without a majority,” Dunn said.

University Democrats also asked Dunn what he would say to people who have a problem with his age. Dunn will turn 23 later this month. Dunn said anyone who has an issue with his age can have a conversation with him about his experience.

RELATED: Former U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack endorses Congressional candidate and state Rep. Christina Bohannan

Dunn began his political involvement in 2012 as a student advocate for former President Barack Obama. In 2015 he became involved with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and was elected to the Iowa Youth Advisory Council. In 2016 he attended the Democratic National Convention as a page for the Sanders delegation, and was elected Vice Chair of the Dickinson County Democratic Party.

Following the 2020 general election, Dunn moved to Georgia to turnout voters in Atlanta for now-Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warncok in the run-off election.

If elected, Dunn said he would demonstrate “insane levels of accessibility and transparency” by releasing tax returns, investments, and sharing an explanation of each vote he cast.

“The best way to have representation is to have people understand how to speak their mind and communicate that stuff to the representatives. To that end, I want to make sure that… I’m a constant presence in the community in the circles and in meetings.”