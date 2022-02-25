Photos: University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson’s installation

February 25, 2022

The University of Iowa installed their 22nd president at Hancher on Friday. Iowa installed Barbara Wilson to serve as the third woman in the school’s history.

During the ceremony, Carver College of Medicine Director Ted Abel delivered opening remarks. “For 16 of the last 27 years, the University of Iowa has been led by a woman,” Basel said in his speech. “That is a record to be proud of.”

Iowa’s Board of Regents President Mike Richards also spoke at the gathering. “From its founding in 1847, the University of Iowa has fulfilled and exceeded the promise the original legislators so long ago envisioned,” Richards said. “As we look to the future, the board of regents is confident and optimistic in the University of Iowa’s continuing role in cultural and economic development.” 

The installation occurred on the 175th anniversary of the school’s founding.

University of Iowa faculty walk down stairs to observe the University of Iowa’s installation of the 22nd president, Barbara Wilson, at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Wilson takes over as the third woman in the school’s history to serve the position.
