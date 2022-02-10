Photos: No. 25 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Minnesota

The No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 88-78, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. After defeating Minnesota earlier in the season, 105-49, Minnesota attempted to close the gap with Minnesota guard Deja Winters scoring 30 points and guard Sara Scalia scoring 23.

Iowa guard Tomi Taiwo and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark earned a combined 46 points and 13 rebounds, but the Hawkeyes began to dry out in the second and third quarters, earning 35 points to Minnesota’s 40.

At the start of the fourth quarter, however, the Hawkeyes denied the Golden Gophers an opportunity to score for three minutes, earning 11 points during the time.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark earned her 10th 30 point, five rebound, and five assist game on career game No. 52. Clark set the record in the last 20 seasons for the stat line after passing Syracuse guard Jasmine Nwajei. Nwajei played 117 games.

Iowa center Monika Czinano put up 23 points and five rebounds after earning only 13 points against Michigan on Sunday.

Iowa faces off with the No. 15 Maryland Terrapins at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday, Feb. 14.