Photos: No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 6 Michigan

The No. 7 Michigan Wolverines defeated the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes 98-90 at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, MI., on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Iowa dropped to 15-6 while Michigan added one more to its winning streak of eight games.

Michigan started out strong, holding Iowa guard Caitlin Clark to 21 points across the first three quarters. At roughly the 3 minute mark during the third period, Michigan had earned a 25 point lead. Michigan earned 44 rebounds compared to Iowa’s 27.

Michigan forward Naz Hillmon and guard Danielle Rauch racked up a combined 50 points.

Clark attempted to mount a comeback for the Hawkeyes in the fourth with 25 points that quarter but was unsuccessful.

Iowa will return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Wednesday to face Minnesota.