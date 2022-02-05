Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. No. 9 Wisconsin

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 9 Wisconsin Badgers, 29-6, at the last home meeting of the season in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. After their win today, the Hawkeyes have won 41 out of 42 meetings against the Badgers since 1975.

Wisconsin jumped to a 3-0 lead after No. 7 125-pound Eric Barnett defeated Iowa’s Jesse Ybarra by decision, 3-0. Iowa’s No. 3 133-pound Austin Desanto gained control for Iowa after defeating Wisconsin’s Kyle Burwick by technical fall, 26-11.

Iowa’s No. 5 165-pound Alex Marinelli faced off with his fourth straight ranked opponent match and defeated Wisconsin’s No. 6 Dean Hamiti, 8-5. Both No. 2 174-pound Michael Kemerer and No. 4 285-pound Tony Cassiopi won by major decision in the second half of the meet.

Following the meeting, eight seniors were honored in a senior recognition on the mat. During a press conference following the meeting, Iowa seniors Michael Kemerer and Alex Marinelli spoke about their experiences wrestling in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I’ll remember the fans. Always cheering your name, always backing you up,” Marinelli said. “And seeing my coaches in the corner, just, it’s iconic. It’s Iowa wrestling at Carver Arena.”

On deck next for Iowa’s schedule is a trip to Arlington, Texas, to face off with No. 10 Oklahoma State in “Bout at the Ballpark,” on Saturday, Feb. 12.