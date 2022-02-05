Photos: 2022 Dance Marathon Big Event

Participants celebrated the halfway point of the 24-hour Dance Marathon Big Event in the Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2022. Because of COVID-19 concerns, participants were limited and the event was held in a virtual format.

Following tradition, participants celebrated the halfway point at 7:00 a.m. by dancing to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer’. Dance Marathon captains participated in a choreographed dance, Dance Marathon Executive Director Anna Dodge thanked people who’ve raised over $5,000.

The Dance Marathon Big Event will end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2022.