Photos: 2022 Dance Marathon Big Event

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
February 5, 2022

Participants celebrated the halfway point of the 24-hour Dance Marathon Big Event in the Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2022. Because of COVID-19 concerns, participants were limited and the event was held in a virtual format.

Following tradition, participants celebrated the halfway point at 7:00 a.m. by dancing to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer’. Dance Marathon captains participated in a choreographed dance, Dance Marathon Executive Director Anna Dodge thanked people who’ve raised over $5,000. 

The Dance Marathon Big Event will end at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2022.

Gabby Drees
An organizer cracks jokes during Dance Marathon at the Iowa Memorial Union at the University of Iowa in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The fundraiser was held virtually with limited in-person participants.
