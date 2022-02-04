On the Record: Feb. 4, 2022

In this episode of “On the Record” host Eleanor Hildebrandt and producers Meg Doster and Collin Yi sat down with DI reporters to get an in-depth look at their stories and talk this week’s headlines.

News reporter, Sam Knupp went around the University of Iowa campus this week to get student reactions to how the UI is handling COVID-19 this semester, he tells us what he found out. Next, news reporter Marandah Mangra-Dutcher gives a preview of what Dance Marathon’s virtual Big Event will look like this weekend. Then, news reporter Ryan Hansen explains how rising inflation could impact Iowa City businesses and operations at the UI. Finally, news reporter Arabia Parkey discusses her story on Zoombombing and how it has interfered with meetings across the state and how local and state leaders are learning and growing from their experiences.

Hosted by Eleanor Hildebrandt. Edited by Meg Doster and Collin Yi.