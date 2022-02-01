Photos: No. 21 Iowa women’s basketball vs. No. 23 Ohio State

In a close matchup between the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 23 Ohio State Buckeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 31, the Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 92-88. With this, Iowa falls to 14-5 for the season improving Ohio State to 16-4.

Iowa forward Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 43 points, leading the team in scoring. Iowa center Monika Czinano finished with 23. Together, Clark and Czinano made up 75% of Iowa’s scoring.

The Buckeyes forced 14 turnovers against the Hawkeyes with 7 of those turnovers coming from Clark, equaling the same amount of turnovers as Ohio State.

Both teams went back and forth for the entirety of the game. Iowa led at half-time with a score of 48-44 but came up short in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will look to rebound from the loss against the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.