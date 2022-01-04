Photos: Press Conference for new head volleyball coach Jim Barnes

A press conference introducing Iowa’s new head volleyball coach Jim Barnes took place in the Feller Club Room at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. Barnes is the 11th head coach in the program’s history.

Barnes is the successor to former head volleyball coach Vicki Brown. Under Brown’s coaching, the team went 17-56 in 73 games. Iowa athletics terminated Brown on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.

Before coming to Iowa, Barnes was head volleyball coach at Tulane University in La. The team appeared in back-to-back National Invitational Volleyball Championships. Before Tulane, Barnes spent 11 years as head volleyball coach at Baylor University. In total, Barnes has a career record of 455-345.

At the press conference, Barnes addressed the potential for Iowa’s volleyball program. “When I look at the University of Iowa and look at trying to build this program, it has the things you need to be a perennial top 25 program.”