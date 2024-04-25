The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Regents approve UI parking ticket increases, rates

The increased rates and fees will begin on Aug. 1.
Byline photo of Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
April 25, 2024
A+parking+meter+is+seen+outside+of+the+University+of+Iowa+West+Campus+Transportation+Center+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+March+2%2C+2022.+
Dimia Burrell
A parking meter is seen outside of the University of Iowa West Campus Transportation Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

University of Iowa faculty, staff, and students will soon see an increase in parking permit and ticket rates after approval from the Iowa Board of Regents Thursday. 

The parking permit rates will increase by $2.30 per month for UI faculty and staff members and $1.50 per month for student permits, with the exclusion of the Hawkeye Commuter Lot. The changes will go into effect on Aug. 1.

Additionally, there will be a $9 increase in parking violations. The last increase in parking rates and charges occurred in 2016.

Many students have voiced their frustrations regarding the changes as the university sees some of its highest demand for student parking in school history.

UI Parking and Transportation Services requested these changes to cut ongoing expenses within the department, expand parking services for students, staff, faculty, and commuters, and meet specific agreements between bondholders and bond issuers.

According to the Parking and Transportation website, the UI charges for parking because the parking system does not receive state or university funding. Its revenue is generated from parking fees to help address all additional expenses the department encounters.

For undergraduate students who live in the residence halls, the cost of a Hawkeye Storage permit is $189 per semester. 

Faculty and staff permit fees are administered monthly and vary depending on where faculty and staff members park.

The cost of a parking violation varies depending on the violation with an $8 fee for an expired meter with a student parking permit.
About the Contributor
Shreya Reddy
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
