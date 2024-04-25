House Speaker Mike Johnson to visit IC on Sunday, support Miller-Meeks

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Johnson will be in Iowa City on Sunday as a special guest for a Miller-Meeks campaign fundraiser.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
April 25, 2024
Oct+25%2C+2023%3B+Washington%2C+DC%2C+USA%3B+Speaker+of+the+House+Rep.+Mike+Johnson%2C+R-La.%2C+delivers+remarks+as+Republican+House+lawmakers+gather+on+the+Capitol+steps+after+electing+Johnson+to+the+speakership+in+Washington.++Mandatory+Credit%3A+Eric+Kayne-USA+TODAY
Eric Kayne-USA TODAY
Oct 25, 2023; Washington, DC, USA; Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., delivers remarks as Republican House lawmakers gather on the Capitol steps after electing Johnson to the speakership in Washington. Mandatory Credit: Eric Kayne-USA TODAY

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will visit Iowa City on Sunday evening alongside U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, for a campaign fundraiser at the Courtyard by Marriott. 

Johnson’s visit comes as he faces a possible ousting by hard-right members of the House Republican Conference. Led by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, the speaker faces a motion to vacate that has intensified division among House Republicans. 

During interviews with The Daily Iowan in Washington, D.C., this month, Miller-Meeks and U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said they would not support the measure. 

Miller-Meeks and the other three Republicans in Iowa’s delegation did not support the ouster of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in October 2023. 

Iowa’s federal delegation then supported U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., who serves as House Majority leader, in early rounds of voting for House Speaker. 

However, Miller-Meeks eventually threw her support behind House Appropriations chair U.S. Rep. Kay Ivey, R-Texas, and received death threats for her support of Ivey. During that round of voting other members of Iowa’s delegation supported Jim Jordan before he dropped his bid after several failed votes. 

During the last speakership vote, Iowa’s federal delegation supported Johnson and has ever since. 

Iowans for Palestine and several other activist groups will hold a protest in response to Johnson’s visit calling for Johnson and Miller-Meeks to advocate for a ceasefire to stop fighting in Gaza. 

Miller-Meeks is running for reelection in Iowa’s first congressional district. She faces a primary challenge from David Pautsch, a religious leader from Davenport and Democrat Christina Bohannan is set to challenge her in the general election this fall. 

The event will be from 5-6 p.m. on Sunday and tickets are $50 per person.

About the Contributor
Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
