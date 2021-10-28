Photos: Iowa women’s basketball Media Day

Grace Smith, Photo Editor
October 28, 2021

102821-womensbballmediaday-GS0001
Gallery|23 Photos
Grace Smith
Members of the media listen as Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder answers a question during Iowa women’s basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Facebook Comments