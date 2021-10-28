Photos: Iowa Heartlanders vs. Wheeling Nailers

Gabby Drees, Photojournalist
October 28, 2021

Heartlanders-0001
Gallery|22 Photos
Gabby Drees
Fans line up to enter a hockey game between the Iowa Heartlanders and the Wheeling Nailers at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The Wheeling Nailers defeated the Heartlanders 4-3.
Facebook Comments