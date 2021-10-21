Featured Photos: A block party

Larry Phan, Photojournalist October 21, 2021
Iowa Legislative Services Agency releases second redistricting plan
Iowa volleyball swept by No. 9 Nebraska
ICPD identify person of interest in active investigation
Iowa City bars, restaurants recover as students return
Iowa City renovating South District duplexes to be affordable and sustainable
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Northwestern
Photos: Iowa field hockey vs. Ohio State
On the Record: Oct. 15, 2021
Football
Photos: No. 2 Iowa football vs. Purdue
Photos: Tailgate No. 2 Iowa vs Purdue
Photos: Tobi Lou with Berhana concert
Photos: University of Iowa homecoming parade
Photos: No. 1 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 2 Michigan
DI Films
Film: News From Iowa City: Iowa vs Penn State
Photos: Hobo Johnson Concert at Gabe’s