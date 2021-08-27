Photos: Iowa Soccer v. Iowa State

Iowa football team releases depth chart for Week 1 against Indiana

Class of 2024 students get their Kinnick experience

An email sent out to the Class of 2024 confirmed that the UI will hold an event at Kinnick Stadium for second year students to take the Block I photo.

Iowa soccer downs Iowa State, 2-1

Mayflower evacuated after reported gas smell, now resolved

Bill Nye to visit the University of Iowa