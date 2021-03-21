Photos: Iowa Baseball v. Nebraska

Jerod Ringwald , Photojournalist
March 21, 2021

032121-nebraskabaseball-JR06
Gallery|22 Photos
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa players gather for the national anthem before a baseball game between Iowa and Nebraska at Duane Banks Field on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The Cornhuskers defeated the Hawkeyes 13-8.
