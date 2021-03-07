Twitter reactions: Iowa wrestling team on top after day one of Big Ten Championships

The Hawkeyes have six wrestlers competing in Sunday’s finals.

Iowa’s Jacob Warner works for inside control against Purdue’s Thomas Penola during the opening session of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Warner won the match by decision 4-0. The Hawkeyes ended the first session with a team score of 75.5, putting them in first ahead of second place, Nebraska, with a score of 63.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team is on top after day one of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, and Twitter users have taken notice.

The Hawkeyes have nine wrestlers still competing and six in the finals heading into Sunday. As a team, Iowa leads the tournament with 126.5 points. Penn State is in second with 111.5 points.

Here’s how Hawkeyes on social media are reacting to Iowa’s performance so far.