Twitter reactions: Iowa wrestling team on top after day one of Big Ten Championships
The Hawkeyes have six wrestlers competing in Sunday’s finals.
March 7, 2021
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The top-ranked Iowa wrestling team is on top after day one of the 2021 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, and Twitter users have taken notice.
The Hawkeyes have nine wrestlers still competing and six in the finals heading into Sunday. As a team, Iowa leads the tournament with 126.5 points. Penn State is in second with 111.5 points.
Here’s how Hawkeyes on social media are reacting to Iowa’s performance so far.
I’m glad I’m your friend @LeeSpencerlee36 and not your enemy. 😳
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) March 7, 2021
I have 2 hours of riding time over my recliner.
— Irrational Hawkeye (@IrrationalHawk) March 7, 2021
sweet dreams https://t.co/CH198VvlRs
— Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) March 7, 2021
RBY vs. 2021 DeSanto is the match we all deserve. https://t.co/Gcahjq88n5
— Anna Kayser (@kayserannam) March 7, 2021
Ask me why I love Spencer Lee #Hawkeyes https://t.co/QkP3XiA7GB
— Morgsss (@Morgsss21) March 7, 2021
Spencer Lee is not human. 23 seconds? Wow.
— Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) March 7, 2021
Opening comment No. 1 ✔️
Opening comment No. 2 ✔️
Opening comment No. 3 ✔️
The mindset of @Hawks_Wrestling tomorrow: 𝘽𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮 pic.twitter.com/ch2RkOj2bL
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2021
Austin DeSanto took it TO. THE. WIRE. 👏
After a gutsy 5-4 decision over Illinois’ Lucas Byrd, DeSanto will take on Roman Bravo-Young in tomorrow’s @B1GWrestling final.@Hawks_Wrestling // @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/fFPSmrRSYl
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2021
🧊 in his veins and a B1G final on the schedule tomorrow.@JEierman141 will wrestle in his first B1G Championship final tomorrow against PSU’s Nick Lee.@Hawks_Wrestling // @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/KuKuGQxnIF
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2021
Just the 🐂 doing 🐂 things.@Hawks_Wrestling‘s Alex Marinelli advances to an all-too-familiar place: the B1G Final. @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/YMJr4hskV7
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2021
An all-out grudge match between Kaleb Young & Brayton Lee. 😱
Young uses 23 seconds of RT to win 3-2 in TB2.@Hawks_Wrestling | @trackwrestling pic.twitter.com/lrqzOXMRwY
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2021
Nothing to see here, just the Kem🐶 securing another B1G Final spot for @Hawks_Wrestling. @Kem_Daughg65 pic.twitter.com/NSLsK0gWfN
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) March 7, 2021
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...