Photos: women’s basketball vs. Northwestern

Casey Stone, Photojournalist January 28, 2021
Iowa women’s basketball falls to No. 23 Northwestern
Liz Tovar to assume permanent role as executive officer for diversity, equity, and inclusion
UI College of Dentistry student meets with legislators over concerns the UI is suppressing conservative voices
Prosecutors in Mollie Tibbetts trial accuse defense of filing illegitimate subpoena for Tibbetts’ banking records
Iowa’s U.S. Senators vote against Trump impeachment trial
Multimedia
Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Illinois
Photos: Iowa women’s gymnastics vs. Ohio State
Photos: Larry Wieczorek Invitational
On the Record special edition: Talking with Iowa’s congressional delegation
Photos: Iowa Volleyball vs. Illinois
The Scoreboard: Jan. 22, 2021
Photos: Iowa basketball vs. Indiana
Photos: Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris
Photos: Car parade for MLK Day
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball vs. Purdue
© 2021 The Daily Iowan. All rights reserved. • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in