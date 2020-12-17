On the Line: Iowa-Gonzaga men’s basketball edition

Members of the DI sports section pick the Hawkeye-Bulldogs matchup and other men’s college basketball games this weekend.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp goes for a layup during a basketball game against Northern Illinois on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at Carver Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 106-53.

No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Robert Read, Pregame Editor (18-19): Gonzaga — *Ducks*

Austin Hanson, Sports Editor (23-13): Iowa — Fran’s face will be red with joy, not rage.

Isaac Goffin, Assistant Sports Editor (20-17): Iowa — Let those 3-pointers fall.

Chris Werner, Football Reporter (25-12): Iowa — I can’t disrespect Luka like that.

Kade Overton, DITV Sports Director (19-18): Iowa — Luka Garza, the NCAA’s best 3-point shooter.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (23-14): Iowa — Big stage for the Hawkeyes, and they’ll deliver.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (25-12): Gonzaga — Let’s hope for a rematch in March.

Guest picker — Jake Maish, Documentary Director: Iowa — In the battle of the nation’s two best offenses according to KenPom, Iowa will cement its position as the team to beat in the B1G, and the country.

No. 22 Louisville vs. No. 13 Wisconsin

Read: Wisconsin — This Wisconsin team is pretty good at scoring points.

Hanson: Wisconsin — This matchup would be competitive in football too.

Goffin: Louisville — Next time you’re in Louisville, eat at Roosters.

Werner: Louisville — I’ve watched the Badgers play once this year and they lost.

Overton: Wisconsin — Big Ten vs. everybody.

Bohnenkamp: Wisconsin — Badgers are always pesky, especially at home.

Brummond: Louisville — Wisconsin’s pace would not do well in the Derby.

Maish: Wisconsin — The curse of Rick Patino strikes again.

No. 20 Ohio State vs. No. 22 North Carolina

Read: North Carolina — Tar Heels get another big win, this time in men’s basketball.

Hanson: North Carolina — I thought Ohio State wasn’t good at basketball.

Goffin: Ohio State — Buckeye guard Jimmy Sotos went to my high school.

Werner: Ohio State — I saw Jimmy Sotos play in high school.

Overton: Ohio State — Do I have to say it again?

Bohnenkamp: North Carolina — Buckeyes will have trouble with the Tar Heels’ front court.

Brummond: North Carolina — Ohio State is focused on football.

Maish: North Carolina — Neither of these uninspiring teams will be ranked by season’s end.

No. 13 Illinois vs. No. 19 Rutgers

Read: Illinois — Seeing these rankings is weird after picking football games all season.

Hanson: Illinois — The Illini aren’t what we thought they were.

Goffin: Illinois — Are you happy, mom?

Werner: Illinois — I saw Ayo Dosunmu play in high school.

Overton: Illinois — A team this good won’t slip up again, right?

Bohnenkamp: Rutgers — Illinois has been inconsistent, and the Scarlet Knights are at home.

Brummond: Illinois — Two basketball schools apparently.

Maish: Rutgers — In a Big Ten conference stacked with Elite 8 potential, Rutgers is the dark horse contender for a conference championship.

No. 9 Creighton vs. UConn

Read: Creighton — Wish Doug McDermott worked out on the Bulls.

Hanson: Creighton — The Bluejays haven’t been relevant since Dougie McBuckets.

Goffin: Creighton — Storrs, Connecticut, is in the middle of nowhere.

Werner: UConn — I’m in Albany right now and a UConn player is from Albany.

Overton: Creighton — Pretty much an Iowa team right?

Bohnenkamp: UConn — If only because the Huskies are at home.

Brummond: Creighton — The pride of college athletics in all of Nebraska.

Maish: Creighton — I’ll take the battle-tested veterans over the promising young guns in this one.