Tyler Goodson breaks loose for 80-yard touchdown run late against Wisconsin

The score extends Iowa’s lead to 28-7 with 4:09 to play.

Shivansh Ahuja

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20.

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
December 12, 2020

One play after Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz in the end zone, running back Tyler Goodson broke free for an 80-yard touchdown to all but seal a Hawkeye victory.

Goodson ran through contact near the line of scrimmage, made defenders miss, and used a burst of speed to get all the way to the end zone.

Iowa leads 28-7 with 4:09 left to play in the game.

