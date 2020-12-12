Tyler Goodson breaks loose for 80-yard touchdown run late against Wisconsin

The score extends Iowa’s lead to 28-7 with 4:09 to play.

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson carries the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 26-20.

One play after Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz in the end zone, running back Tyler Goodson broke free for an 80-yard touchdown to all but seal a Hawkeye victory.

Goodson ran through contact near the line of scrimmage, made defenders miss, and used a burst of speed to get all the way to the end zone.

Iowa leads 28-7 with 4:09 left to play in the game.