Tyler Goodson breaks loose for 80-yard touchdown run late against Wisconsin
The score extends Iowa’s lead to 28-7 with 4:09 to play.
December 12, 2020
One play after Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz in the end zone, running back Tyler Goodson broke free for an 80-yard touchdown to all but seal a Hawkeye victory.
Goodson ran through contact near the line of scrimmage, made defenders miss, and used a burst of speed to get all the way to the end zone.
Iowa leads 28-7 with 4:09 left to play in the game.
