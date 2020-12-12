Petras connects with Smith-Marsette for touchdown, Iowa lead extended to 14-0

The first touchdown of the day extends Iowa’s lead in the third quarter.

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; [REST OF CUTLINE HERE] Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reaches for a pass during the first quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa leads Wisconsin with a score of 6-0 at halftime.

Despite how unlikely it once seemed, a touchdown has been scored in the Iowa-Wisconsin game.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras connected with wide receiver Ihmir-Smith Marsette for a 19-yard score. Smith-Marsette made a move off the line of scrimmage and ran free toward the corner of the end zone. Petras put it on him for the touchdown.

A two-point conversion pushed Iowa’s lead to 14-0 midway through the third quarter.