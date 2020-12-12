Petras connects with Smith-Marsette for touchdown, Iowa lead extended to 14-0
The first touchdown of the day extends Iowa’s lead in the third quarter.
December 12, 2020
Despite how unlikely it once seemed, a touchdown has been scored in the Iowa-Wisconsin game.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras connected with wide receiver Ihmir-Smith Marsette for a 19-yard score. Smith-Marsette made a move off the line of scrimmage and ran free toward the corner of the end zone. Petras put it on him for the touchdown.
A two-point conversion pushed Iowa’s lead to 14-0 midway through the third quarter.
6⃣ gets 6⃣.@_ihmirr_ hauls in the TD, and @HawkeyeFootball has its first TD of the day. pic.twitter.com/29gKSmpNkC
— Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) December 12, 2020
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Robert_Read34
Robert Read is the Pregame Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the University...