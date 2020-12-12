Petras connects with Smith-Marsette for touchdown, Iowa lead extended to 14-0

The first touchdown of the day extends Iowa’s lead in the third quarter.

Dec.+12%2C+2020%3B+Iowa+City%2C+Iowa%2C+USA%3B++%5BREST+OF+CUTLINE+HERE%5D+Iowa+wide+receiver+Ihmir+Smith-Marsette+reaches+for+a+pass+during+the+first+quarter+of+the+Iowa+v.+Wisconsin+football+game+at+Kinnick+Stadium.+Iowa+leads+Wisconsin+with+a+score+of+6-0+at+halftime.+Mandatory+Credit%3A+Katie+Goodale%2FDaily+Iowan+via+USA+TODAY+Network

Katie Goodale-Daily Iowan via Im

Dec. 12, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; [REST OF CUTLINE HERE] Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette reaches for a pass during the first quarter of the Iowa v. Wisconsin football game at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa leads Wisconsin with a score of 6-0 at halftime. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale/Daily Iowan via USA TODAY Network

Robert Read, Pregame Editor
December 12, 2020

Despite how unlikely it once seemed, a touchdown has been scored in the Iowa-Wisconsin game.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras connected with wide receiver Ihmir-Smith Marsette for a 19-yard score. Smith-Marsette made a move off the line of scrimmage and ran free toward the corner of the end zone. Petras put it on him for the touchdown.

A two-point conversion pushed Iowa’s lead to 14-0 midway through the third quarter.

Facebook Comments