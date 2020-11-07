Early scoring drive puts Iowa up 7-0 over Michigan State

West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates a run in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Trevor Ruszkowski – USA TODAY)

The Iowa football team went three-and-out on both of its first drives to begin its games against Purdue and Northwestern. Against Michigan State, Iowa started with a commanding scoring drive.

The Spartans deferred after winning the coin toss, giving Iowa the ball to start the game. The Hawkeyes went 75 yards in eight plays and put a touchdown on the board. The drive ended with a three-yard scoring run for running back Tyler Goodson.

Quarterback Spencer Petras was 3-for-3 on the drive for 36 yards. Goodson ran three times for 18 yards, including his three-yard scoring run. Wide receiver Charlie Jones’ 27-yard run put Iowa in scoring position and Goodson and the Hawkeyes took advantage.

Iowa leads Michigan State 7-0 with 8:28 remaining in the first quarter. Spartan quarterback Rocky Lombardi threw an interception on the first drive of the day for Michigan State. Iowa has the ball back looking to extend its lead.