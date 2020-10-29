Photos: Vice President Mike Pence Rally in Des Moines

Vice President Mike Pence held a rally at the Des Moines International Airport to encourage voters to the polls with five days before the election. Vice President Pence talked about topics including religion, COVID-19, and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. During the rally, the Iowa Democratic Party released a statement holding the Trump administration and Sen. Ernst responsible for failing to contain the virus as COVID-19 cases rise around Iowa.

Katie Goodale, Visual Director
October 29, 2020

102920-Pence-KG001
Gallery|20 Photos
Katie Goodale
Campaign workers and early attendees get ready for Vice President Mike Pence during a rally at the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Vice President Pence discussed several topics including religion, Supreme Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, and the importance of voting. The election is in five days.
Facebook Comments