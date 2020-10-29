Photos: Vice President Mike Pence Rally in Des Moines
Vice President Mike Pence held a rally at the Des Moines International Airport to encourage voters to the polls with five days before the election. Vice President Pence talked about topics including religion, COVID-19, and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. During the rally, the Iowa Democratic Party released a statement holding the Trump administration and Sen. Ernst responsible for failing to contain the virus as COVID-19 cases rise around Iowa.
