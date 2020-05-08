Suspect wanted for questioning about Iowa City homicide arrested

The man Iowa City police have wanted for questioning regarding the April 20 Iowa City homicide has been arrested.

According to a release from the City of Iowa City, Iowa City police received word that Reginald Little was arrested Friday morning by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. Little has been wanted by Iowa City police since April 26 for his involvement in the death of Kejuan Winters, who died April 20 from gunshot wounds.

Little has been charged with first-degree murder and will await trial in Johnson County, the release said.

Durojaiye Antonio Rosa was arrested May 4 for his connection to Winters’ death, as well. According to a criminal complaint, Rosa and the person who shot Winters were planning to rob Winters, but Rosa was not aware of plans to shoot him.

Winters’ father Tyris Winters, along with Iowa City resident Tony Watkins, have also been arrested since Winters’ death. Both men have been charged with attempted murder after trying to go after the person who shot Winters.

Winters’ death is still under investigation, the release said, and anyone with any further information should contact the authorities.