Iowa+City+man+arrested+for+shots+fired+incident+near+City+High+School

An Iowa City man was arrested Tuesday for a shots fired incident that prompted City High School to go into a brief lockdown this November.

Lawrence Russell, 39, was charged with one count of Dominion/Control of Firearm/Offensive Weapon By Felon, a class D felony, according to Iowa court records.

According to Iowa code, a class D felony conviction carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine between $750 and $7,500.

Around 4 p.m., Iowa City police responded to a call of shots fired on the 1800 block of High Street. The criminal complaint states that shell casings were located outside of Russell’s residence at 1811 High Street, and officers executed a search warrant of the residence.

Officers located a Mossberg Rifle inside and discovered two photos on Russell’s cellphone that showed him holding the rifle in his living room. Russell is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm as he is a convicted felon for robbery and delivery of controlled substance in another state, according to the criminal complaint.

Russell reportedly did not cooperate in the shooting investigation and claimed he did not hear or see anything. He also denied owning or possessing any firearms, the complaint says.

Iowa City High School, located less than half a mile away from Russell’s residence, entered a brief lockdown as a precaution. Superintendent Matt Degner alerted families of the lockdown at 4:03 pm and all students and staff were kept inside with the doors locked.

A second message was sent at 4:11 pm stating that police believed there was no safety risk in the area and students were released from the building.





