Iowa City man charged for sexual abuse, incest

An Iowa City man is facing several sexual abuse and incest charges in Washington County. The defendant, Camrin Lucas, 22, is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 26, according to court documents.

Iowa City Police arrested Lucas on April 17 shortly after 1:30 pm. With an arrest warrant outstanding in neighboring Washington County, ICPD transferred Lucas to the custody of Washington County deputies.

According to Iowa court records, Lucas is charged with four counts of third degree sexual abuse, a class C felony. Iowa code states that a class C felony is punishable by a maximum sentence of ten years and a fine between $1,000 and $10,000.

Lucas is also charged with two counts of incest, a class D felony. According to Iowa code, this carries a maximum sentence of five years and a fine between $750 and $7,500.

On April 18, Lucas’ bail was set at $30,000, according to court documents.

On Feb. 14, a Department of Health and Human Services caseworker reported a sex abuse case in Kalona to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. This report then initiated an investigation, according to an April 1 affidavit.

The affidavit alleges that Lucas committed sexual abuse against another by performing a sex act against his or her will or by force between 2013 and 2014.

Another affidavit filed on the same day claims Lucas committed incest against a known relative between 2014 and 2021.

Lucas is currently held in Washington County Jail, according to a return of service filed April 19.