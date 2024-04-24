Iowa+City+man+sentenced+to+27+years+in+federal+prison+for+overdose+death+connection

Dione Dante Mobley, often referred to as “Flee,” was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison Tuesday for Conspiracy to Distribute a Mixture and Substance Containing a Detectable Amount of Heroin Resulting in Death.

On Jan. 23, 2021, Iowa City Police were dispatched to a residence in Iowa City on a suspected overdose, according to a press release.

According to the release, Mobley and Lugene Shipp were identified as the carriers of the heroin and were arrested for conspiracy to distribute the substance.

Both Mobley and Shipp were convicted of the crime on trial last fall. According to the United State Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa, Shipp was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the same crime in March, and is currently serving his sentence.

Upon release, Mobley and Shipp will serve five years of supervised release, with no option of parole under federal imprisonment.

The Iowa City Police Department, the University of Iowa Police Department, as well as the Johnson County Drug Task Force investigated the case.





