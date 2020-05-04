Arrest made in Iowa City homicide case
May 4, 2020
An arrest has been made in the homicide case of Iowa City resident Kejuan Winters, who died April 20 from gunshot wounds.
Durojaiye Antonio Rosa, 22, was charged Monday with first-degree murder for his involvement in Winters’ death, according to a release from the City of Iowa City.
The homicide investigation is still ongoing, the release said, and police are still seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Reginald “Reggie” Little. Officers identified Little on April 26 as a person of interest in Winters’ death.
