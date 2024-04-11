Police search for person of interest

The Iowa City Police Department is searching for a woman who is of interest in an investigation of alleged financial crimes

Police are asked for the public’s assistance on Thursday.

The alleged crime took place at multiple locations on April 5, and police are actively investigating. According to the release, the person of interest is described as a white woman with dyed red hair, and her hands dyed blue to her wrists.

Additionally, the woman was last seen wearing a tie-dye jacket with a purple long-sleeve shirt. No further information was provided on the locations of the crime or what crime took place.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center at (310) 356-6800 or send information via email to Detective Cade Burma at [email protected].