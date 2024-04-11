The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Police search for person of interest

Police report the person is of interest in a financial crime that happened at multiple locations on April 5.
Byline photo of Jack Moore
Jack Moore, News Editor
April 11, 2024
Photo+contributed+by+the+City+of+Iowa+City
Photo contributed by the City of Iowa City

The Iowa City Police Department is searching for a woman who is of interest in an investigation of alleged financial crimes

Police are asked for the public’s assistance on Thursday.

The alleged crime took place at multiple locations on April 5, and police are actively investigating. According to the release, the person of interest is described as a white woman with dyed red hair, and her hands dyed blue to her wrists.

Additionally, the woman was last seen wearing a tie-dye jacket with a purple long-sleeve shirt. No further information was provided on the locations of the crime or what crime took place.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center at (310) 356-6800 or send information via email to Detective Cade Burma at [email protected].
About the Contributor
Jack Moore, News Editor
he/him/his
Jack Moore is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication. He is from Cedar Rapids Iowa. Along with working at The Daily Iowan, Jack works for the University of Iowa's UI-REACH program as a Resident Assistant. UI-REACH is a program for students with learning, cognitive, and behavioral disabilities intended to provide support to these students throughout their college experience. Additionally, Jack is involved in Iowa City's live music scene as he plays bass for local Iowa City band "Two Canes."
