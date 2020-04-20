Iowa City police investigating Monday morning homicide

A homicide investigation is underway by Iowa City police after an Iowa City man died Monday morning.

Kejuan Winters, 21, died from gunshot wound injuries.

According to a release from the City of Iowa City, officers were called at 9:55 a.m. Monday to 1960 Broadway St. after a man was shot. When officers arrived, Winters was found suffering from a gun shot inside the residence, and he died later from his injuries.

The incident is being treated as a homicide, the release said. Officers do not believe the incident was a random act, and there is no known threat to the public.

No more information will be released at this time while the investigation is ongoing, the release said, and anyone with any information regarding the incident should contact Iowa City police.