Father of Iowa City homicide victim one of two men charged with attempted murder in Coralville shooting

An Iowa City man and a Peoria, Illinois, man have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Coralville Monday.

The two men were identified as Tony Watkins, 39, and Tyris Winters, 41. Winters is the father of homicide victim Kejuan Winters, who was killed in an Iowa City shooting Monday.

According to a press release from the Coralville Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 7:29 p.m. Monday at the 600 block of 1st Avenue in Coralville. The responding officers found a victim with two gunshot wounds, one to the head and one to the foot. These injuries were not life-threatening.

Witnesses were able to identify two suspects who were taken into custody, and guns believed to be used in the shooting were recovered near the scene of the crime.

The investigation indicates that Winters confronted his victim about his son’s death, abruptly fired a gun, and fled the scene on foot, the release said.

On Wednesday evening, Tony Watkins was identified and charged as the second person in the shooting. He currently resides in Johnson County Jail.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information should contact the Coralville Police Department or the Iowa City Police Cepartment, who will be working together on these joint cases.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered by Iowa Crime Stoppers if information is given about this incident that leads to an arrest.

Attempted murder is a Class-B felony.