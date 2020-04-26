Iowa City police asking public for help locating person of interest in Iowa City homicide
Iowa City police are asking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in the Iowa City homicide that occurred April 20.
Reginald “Reggie” Demorrow Little is wanted for questioning about the murder of Kejuan Winters, according to a release from the City of Iowa City. Winters died April 20 after officers found him suffering from gunshot wounds in an Iowa City residence.
The release described Little as a 44-year-old black man, 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous, according to the release.
Anyone with any information regarding Little’s location is urged to contact Iowa City Police.
Email: [email protected]
