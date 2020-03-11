University of Iowa to move classes online for two weeks after spring break amid coronavirus outbreak

The Old Capitol is seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

The University of Iowa on Wednesday announced in-person classes have been suspended for two weeks after spring break beginning March 23 through at least April 3 amid concerns about mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Campus access will remain open for UI Hospitals and Clinics, library services, and recreation and athletics facilities. The residence halls and dining services will also be open after spring break for students who opt not to stay home, the UI announced, and urged students to “make the choice that is best for their own personal health and safety.”

The move follows a Tuesday announcement from the state Board of Regents that Iowa’s three public universities have been instructed to “move as quickly as possible towards the ability to deliver instruction virtually.” The UI message, signed by President Bruce Harreld and Provost Montserrat Fuentes, said colleges will share information with faculty following guidance from the Provost’s Office regarding virtual instruction.

The university is also preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities for faculty and staff when appropriate.

Students and instructors have been preparing for this possibility in recent weeks after the first cases of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China began to spread around the U.S., first in Washington State.

State officials first reported the virus in Iowa on Sunday with three presumptive positive cases in Johnson County. That number has grown to 13 in Iowa, with 12 of those individuals residing in Johnson County and coming from the same Egypt cruise.

Confirmatory testing from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pending.

The regents have taken other steps to curb the virus’ spread, on March 5 announcing an immediate ban on university-sponsored travel for faculty, staff, and students at the three regent universities. The governing board extended the international travel ban by seven days each Monday, effective March 9.

The UI had already suspended study-abroad programs in China, South Korea, Italy, and Japan because of coronavirus concerns.

U.S. higher-education institutions have suspended in-person course instruction for time periods ranging from several weeks to the remainder of the semester to prevent the spread of the virus. Some schools, such as Ivy League institution Harvard University and Iowa’s private liberal-arts school Grinnell College, instructed students to vacate campus soon and not return after spring break because of the outbreak.

