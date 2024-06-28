Iowa Supreme Court allows near-total abortion ban to go into effect

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Iowa Supreme Court will allow the state’s “fetal heartbeat bill” to go into effect after a decision handed down on Friday, placing a near-total ban on abortion in Iowa.

In a 4-3 decision to uphold the 2023 law — commonly referred to as the “heartbeat bill” — the seven-person court held that abortion is not a fundamental right under the Iowa Constitution.

The court found that, since abortion is not a fundamental right under the state’s constitution, the justices cannot apply the same level of constitutional scrutiny they applied in previous cases blocking state abortion laws.

The court reversed the district court’s injunction on the law and remanded it to the Polk County District Court for further proceedings.

The law will go in the coming weeks once it has been received at the district court, which Planned Parenthood lawyers say could take up to 21 days.

The law, House File 732, will prohibit abortions — with exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother — after a heartbeat is detected in the fetus.

Heartbeats can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, when most people don’t know they are pregnant, but can also be as late as eight to 10 weeks into the pregnancy.

Under the law, a rape must be reported within 45 days and acts of incest within 140 days to qualify for the exception. The report can be made to the doctor performing the abortion and does not need to be made to law enforcement.

Doctors would need to perform diagnostic tests to determine if a pregnancy is “incompatible with life” to qualify for a medical exemption, and an abortion can be performed if the pregnant woman faces major physical health risks.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Republican-led law in July 2023 during a special session of the Iowa Legislature after the Iowa Supreme Court declined to set a new standard for which to review constitutional challenges to abortion statutes.

The court evenly split on whether to strike down the law in 2023 with Justice Dana Oxley withdrawing from the case because of conflicts of interests with one of the parties in the case.

With no majority opinion, the “undue burden” test — that requires laws to not place an undue burden on a person’s rights in order to remain constitutional — remained in effect, blocking the 2018 law from going into effect.

The 2023 case before the court was brought after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — the landmark case that protected a woman’s right to abortion— in a 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, leaving abortion decisions up to the state.

Reynolds and the state asked the court to reconsider the injunction on the 2018 law that had been previously protected under the undue burden standard that was overturned in the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision.

In April, before the Iowa Supreme Court, abortion advocates argued that the court should keep the “undue burden” standard and find the law unconstitutional or set up another intermediate scrutiny to examine the law.

The state argued that the court should use a “rational basis” standard of review on the law, meaning the law should be allowed to go into effect if the state has a rational basis for depriving a right. Rational basis is the standard of review in place at the federal level after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.