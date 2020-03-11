UI Hospitals and Clinics to open new clinic, conduct video doctor visits amid COVID-19 cases

UIHC Chief Medical Officer Theresa Brennan speaks during a media availability event at the IMU on March 4, 2020. The University of Iowa officials spoke to reporters about the UI's actions regarding coronavirus.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in Johnson County and mitigate flu-like symptoms, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics will be opening a new clinic, conducting video-in doctor visits, and setting visitor limits.

Following multiple reported cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County, the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are taking preventative measures to prepare the hospital staff and the community for people with flu-like symptoms to come to the hospital.

The number of presumptive cases of the coronavirus cases has risen to 14 in Iowa since three were announced Sunday, with 13 of those individuals residing in Johnson County who traveled on the same Egypt cruise.

Chief Medical Officer of the UI Hospitals and Clinics Theresa Brennan said prior to visiting with a health-care professional, patients exhibiting flu-like symptoms like severe coughing, sneezing, and sore throat, are able to undergo video visits via MyChart prior to going to the hospital.

“When you feel like you need to be evaluated, you just call first,” Brennan said. “That call will then trigger an assessment — if you feel really bad, you need to go to the ER. But, most patients aren’t in that situation, and so the video visit allows us to differentiate if the patient is sick and they need hospitalization, or if they can manage their illness at home.”

The video visits also allow staff to prescribe medications to individuals that call and are recognized to not be COVID-19 patients and reduce the number of non-coronavirus patients in the hospital. The visits would be treated as a regular doctor’s visit, and patients would be billed as usual, with or without insurance, Brennan said.

Beginning today, UIHC will be operating an Influenza-Like Illness Clinic, a respiratory tailored clinic, in order to provide an opportunity for containment and patient care, Brennan said.

Related: UI Health Care admits patient with COVID-19 in ‘critical condition’

Similar to COVID-19, Influenza-Like Illnesses are contagious diseases spread by respiratory drops, which occur when sneezing, coughing, or talking.

“By designating a single clinic, and by pre-screening to make sure that they actually need to come [to the hospital] and need to leave their home, that helps us to do some containment,” Brennan said.

In terms of preventative gear for staff members, Brennan said the hospital is preparing for the next several months in the event that more contained patients come to UIHC. Two types of masks are currently being used at UIHC with staff: N95 masks and surgical masks, both recommended by the FDA. Brennan said the masks and preventative wear are currently undergoing allocations from companies across the nation to prepare hospitals.

“[The preventative wear] could be in short supply in the future,” Brennan said. “We are keeping track every day of what we have on hand — and right now, we’re ok.”

According to the FDA website, “The FDA recommends conservation strategies for use by health-care organizations and personnel — categorized for a range of clinical needs and supply levels — intended to assist health-care organizations in determining conservation procedures during this time period.”

The FDA is currently collaborating with manufacturers of personal protective equipment to help facilitate mitigation strategies related to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the website.

UIHC currently has four rooms in the ‘special isolation unit.’ Separate from the clinic, the unit has involved the hospital working with the federal government to contain infectious disease patients.

“The first four patients will go [to the special isolation unit,]” Brennan said. “After that, it’s likely that if we had more than four patients, it would be more common in the community. We have other units that we would dedicate to these patients. So it would be only COVID-19-type patients on those other units that we have. And we have other isolation rooms throughout the hospital. But our goal would be to keep them together in certain areas to care for them better.”

As for authorized personnel within the hospital, Brennan said that there have already been preventative measures taken. New visitor limits have been set within the hospital, as patients are now only allowed two adult visitors (18 or older) at any one time in most circumstances.

“We actually are talking about a more significant restriction potentially and screening people at the door,” Brennan said. “Screening — asking them if they have symptoms, and maybe taking a temperature. Those are things that we’re talking about and we may institute over the next several days.”

As of press time, the hospital is still currently caring for one coronavirus patient in ‘critical condition’ that UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran alerted hospital faculty and staff members Wednesday was undergoing isolation in UIHC. Brennan disclosed that the patient was a traveler, but could not confirm whether the patient was linked to the Egyptian cruise cases that have been reported in Johnson County.

UIHC will focus on educating individuals to stop the spread of germs and influenza illnesses like COVID-19.

“Wash your hands,” Brennan said. “Frequent hand hygiene. More than you could even be thinking about.”