Hawks in the WNBA | Clark makes history as first-ever WNBA rookie to score triple-double

Caitlin Clark’s history-making habits have not stopped since her transition to the WNBA. On July 6, she became the first-ever WNBA rookie to record a triple-double.

Clark posted a stat line of 19 points — on 7-of-17 from the field, 3-of-12 from deep, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line — 13 assists, and 12 rebounds on the evening. But what’s arguably more important from the individual performance was its boosting of her Indiana Fever over the then-17-3 New York Liberty, who are current WNBA Championship favorites.

Clark played 38 minutes in the win and limited her turnovers to just four, and she snagged two steals in the 83-78 triumph that ultimately moved the Fever to seventh in the league with some shifts around the league as the organization continues its quest for a playoff spot.

Still, Clark and the Fever could not escape an 88-69 loss in a rematch with Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson of the Las Vegas Aces a few days before on July 2. And that game was by no means flawless for each of the former Hawkeyes.

Clark played 38 minutes but scored just 13 on 4-of-12 from the field and just 1-of-7 on threes despite knocking down all four three throws. Her 11 assists marked a double-double alongside six rebounds, but that didn’t overshadow her six turnovers.

Both Martin and Gustafson were scoreless with no attempted shots, though, Martin logging 11 minutes with a rebound and turnover each while Gustafson logged four and an assist and turnover each.

While Martin’s 15 minutes in the Aces’ 98-77 win over the Washington Mystics on July 4 saw her again scoreless with a limited stat line, Gustafson’s 17 minutes saw her post one of her best line of the season.

She scored nine points on 4-of-5 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep while snagging six rebounds and dishing two assists with just one turnover.

But the next day, in a 98-93 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, it was Martin whose 17 minutes boasted a solid performance in a close game. She scored six points on two made threes with three boards and two assists. Gustafson scored two points and grabbed a rebound in four minutes of play.

With that, it all clicked for the ex-Black and Gold now on the Las Vegas Aces in a 104-85 win over the Dallas Wings on July 7.

Martin grooved back into her old Hawkeye ways as she again scored six points on two threes in 11 minutes — that included three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Gustafson scored four points and grabbed six boards in 17 minutes on the floor.

The Aces are still rolling, now 13-7 overall and climbing the standings as they’ve won eight of their last 10 games.