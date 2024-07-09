The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Johnson County expands gun violence prevention initiatives while legislative measures stall
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark makes history as first-ever WNBA rookie to score triple-double
UIPD sees new addition to K9 unit
UI art professor and students cross the state on hand-built bikes
Hawks in the WNBA | Aces heat up, Clark aids in come-from-behind win
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the WNBA | Clark makes history as first-ever WNBA rookie to score triple-double

The Fever are up to seventh in the WNBA standings.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
July 9, 2024
Indiana+Fever+guard+Caitlin+Clark+%2822%29+smiles+in+an+interview+after+becoming+the+first+rookie+to+have+a+triple-double+Saturday%2C+July+6%2C+2024%2C+during+the+game+at+Gainbridge+Fieldhouse+in+Indianapolis.
Grace_Smith/IndyStar/USA TODAY
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) smiles in an interview after becoming the first rookie to have a triple-double Saturday, July 6, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark’s history-making habits have not stopped since her transition to the WNBA. On July 6, she became the first-ever WNBA rookie to record a triple-double.

Clark posted a stat line of 19 points — on 7-of-17 from the field, 3-of-12 from deep, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line — 13 assists, and 12 rebounds on the evening. But what’s arguably more important from the individual performance was its boosting of her Indiana Fever over the then-17-3 New York Liberty, who are current WNBA Championship favorites.

Clark played 38 minutes in the win and limited her turnovers to just four, and she snagged two steals in the 83-78 triumph that ultimately moved the Fever to seventh in the league with some shifts around the league as the organization continues its quest for a playoff spot.

Still, Clark and the Fever could not escape an 88-69 loss in a rematch with Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson of the Las Vegas Aces a few days before on July 2. And that game was by no means flawless for each of the former Hawkeyes.

Clark played 38 minutes but scored just 13 on 4-of-12 from the field and just 1-of-7 on threes despite knocking down all four three throws. Her 11 assists marked a double-double alongside six rebounds, but that didn’t overshadow her six turnovers.

Both Martin and Gustafson were scoreless with no attempted shots, though, Martin logging 11 minutes with a rebound and turnover each while Gustafson logged four and an assist and turnover each.

While Martin’s 15 minutes in the Aces’ 98-77 win over the Washington Mystics on July 4 saw her again scoreless with a limited stat line, Gustafson’s 17 minutes saw her post one of her best line of the season.

She scored nine points on 4-of-5 from the field and 1-of-2 from deep while snagging six rebounds and dishing two assists with just one turnover.

But the next day, in a 98-93 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, it was Martin whose 17 minutes boasted a solid performance in a close game. She scored six points on two made threes with three boards and two assists. Gustafson scored two points and grabbed a rebound in four minutes of play.

With that, it all clicked for the ex-Black and Gold now on the Las Vegas Aces in a 104-85 win over the Dallas Wings on July 7.

Martin grooved back into her old Hawkeye ways as she again scored six points on two threes in 11 minutes — that included three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Gustafson scored four points and grabbed six boards in 17 minutes on the floor.

The Aces are still rolling, now 13-7 overall and climbing the standings as they’ve won eight of their last 10 games.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
A general view of construction of the Eiffel Tower Stadium, the venue for beach volleyball, in preparation for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Hawkeyes set to represent UI, countries in upcoming Summer Olympics
Contributed by Yacht Rock Revue/Perry Julien Photography
Yacht Rock Revue pays tribute to smooth rock classics that are more relevant than ever
Outside Iowas Supreme Court and the Iowa Judicial Branch Building on Monday, April 22, 2019, in Des Moines.
Iowa Supreme Court allows near-total abortion ban to go into effect
More in Caitlin Clark
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark smiles down at the WBCA Wade Trophy during the award news conference at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Hawks in the WNBA | Clark finding footing as well-rounded offensive threat
Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Opinion | Women’s basketball fans will watch Team USA in Paris, but Clark’s absence still hurts
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates during an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y., on Monday, April 1, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tigers, 94-87.
Clark ‘snubbed’ from 2024 Summer Olympics roster
More in Latest News
University of Iowa Police Department Officer Daniel Huggar pauses with Bella, a recently trained bomb and narcotics detecting K9, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at the Old Capital Museum.
UIPD sees new addition to K9 unit
Elijah Mickey, Sayre Satterwhite, Ben Eastman, Carter Russell, and Ryan Braverman walk their bikes on a gravel road east of Malvern, Iowa on Saturday, June 1, 2024. On day one of the Design, Build and Ride Iowa bicycle tour, participants covered 75 miles with over 2,700 vertical feet of climbing.
UI art professor and students cross the state on hand-built bikes
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) goes up for a shot over Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Hawks in the WNBA | Aces heat up, Clark aids in come-from-behind win
About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in