Photos: Black and Gold Invitational (1/31/2020 – 2/1/2020)
February 1, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Iowa Hawkeyes competed in their final home meet of the indoor season on Jan. 31 and Feb 1. After a few weeks of consistent competition, some familiar faces took a backseat to fresh Hawkeye competitors at the University of Iowa Recreation Building. The Hawkeyes will hit the road again Feb. 7 to compete in Lincoln Nebraska at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite. Fans can look forward to seeing the Iowa men and women back in Iowa City at the Musco Twilight XXI meet on May 2, 2020.
Nichole Harris is a designer at The Daily Iowan. She is an English and Creative Writing major and in her first year at Iowa.