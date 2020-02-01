Photos: Black and Gold Invitational (1/31/2020 – 2/1/2020)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Iowa Hawkeyes competed in their final home meet of the indoor season on Jan. 31 and Feb 1. After a few weeks of consistent competition, some familiar faces took a backseat to fresh Hawkeye competitors at the University of Iowa Recreation Building. The Hawkeyes will hit the road again Feb. 7 to compete in Lincoln Nebraska at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite. Fans can look forward to seeing the Iowa men and women back in Iowa City at the Musco Twilight XXI meet on May 2, 2020.

Gallery | 19 Photos Jenna Galligan Iowa multi-event competitor Dallyssa Huggins looks to the finish line from her blocks before the 60 meter hurdle preliminaries during the Black and Gold Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Huggins finished 16th in the preliminaries with a time of 9.48.