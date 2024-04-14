Photos: Hawkeye Invitational day two

The Iowa men’s golf team hosted the second day of the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Out of the 16 teams in the lineup, the Hawkeyes finished in sixth place at the end of the second day of the tournament.

Noah Kent and Hogan Hansen both placed in the Top 10. The 16 teams included Iowa, Wisconsin, TCU, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Central Arkansas, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Kansas City, Creighton, Kansas, Wichita State, Missouri State, Drake, and Murray State.

The Hawkeyes will play next at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate Tournament in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 19, 2024.