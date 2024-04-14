The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark headline the 2024 WNBA Draft
Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live
Former Iowa men’s basketball player Patrick McCaffery transfers to Butler
Column | Caitlin Clark is one of the GOATs even without a national title
Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments on state abortion ban Thursday
Advertisement

Photos: Hawkeye Invitational day two

Emma Gutzman, Photojournalist
April 14, 2024

The Iowa men’s golf team hosted the second day of the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Sunday, April 14, 2024. 

Out of the 16 teams in the lineup, the Hawkeyes finished in sixth place at the end of the second day of the tournament.

Noah Kent and Hogan Hansen both placed in the Top 10. The 16 teams included Iowa, Wisconsin, TCU, Southern Illinois, Illinois State, Central Arkansas, Nebraska, Northern Illinois, South Dakota State, Kansas City, Creighton, Kansas, Wichita State, Missouri State, Drake, and Murray State. 

The Hawkeyes will play next at the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate Tournament in Columbus, Ohio on Friday, April 19, 2024.

 

2024_04_14_MensGolfHawkeyeInvitational_EG_0001
Gallery14 Photos
Emma Gutzman
The Iowa men’s golf team playing in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday April, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place out of 16 teams.

More to Discover
More in Men's Golf
Iowa’s Ian Meyer lines up a putt during the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Meyer finished the tournament 24th after shooting 11 over par. The Hawkeyes defeated eight other teams to win the tournament, shooting 20 over par.
Iowa men’s golf notebook | Hawkeyes finish seventh at Calusa Cup, set to host Hawkeye Invitational
Iowas Mac McClear takes a shot during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead after all three rounds of the two-day tournament and took both the team and individual sweepstakes with Iowas Mac McClear taking the individual title.
Iowa golf notebook | Men set to compete in Calusa Cup, women travel to Chattanooga for Chattanooga Classic
Iowa’s Ian Meyer makes a shot during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Friday, April 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes are leading after round one of three at the two-day tournament with Iowa’s Mac McClear leading the team in fifth place.
Iowa men’s golf takes seventh place at All-American Intercollegiate
More in Multimedia
Mary Vermillion (left) and Ben Thiel (right) eat Jimmy Johns and enjoy the views at City Park in Iowa City, Iowa, on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Numerous families, groups, and friends congregated in the park to soak up the sun. Temperatures in Iowa City reached up to 86 degrees.
Photos: Soaking up the sun in City Park
A St. Thomas player prepares to swing during a baseball game between St. Thomas and Iowa at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes defeated the Tommies 17-11.
Photos: Iowa baseball vs. St. Thomas
Community members celebrate Eid-al-Fitr at the Robert A. Lee Community Recreation Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Photos: Iowa City Eid al-Fitr celebration
More in Photo
Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder walks onto the court during an end-of-season celebration to honor the Iowa women’s basketball team’s historic run in the NCAA tournament at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. No. 1 South Carolina defeated No. 1 Iowa, 87-75, during an NCAA Championship game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The Gamecocks finished the season undefeated with 38 wins. The game marks Iowa’s second straight runner-up finish for the title.
Photos: Iowa women's basketball season celebration at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Two people share a pair of torn solar viewers during the eclipse watch party on the Pentacrest on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Photos: 2024 solar eclipse from Iowa City
People gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. to observe a solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. D.C. experienced an 89% totality with the maximum eclipse happening at 3:20 p.m.
Photos: 2024 solar eclipse from Washington D.C.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in