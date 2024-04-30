The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s golf concludes season with low 12th-place finish at Big Ten Championships

First-year Noah Kent led the team in scoring with his sixth top-25 finish of the year.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 30, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+Hogan+Hansen+takes+a+shot+during+the+Hawkeye+invitational+at+Finkbine+Golf+Course+in+Iowa+City+on+Friday%2C+April+14%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+are+leading+after+round+one+of+three+at+the+two-day+tournament+with+Iowa%E2%80%99s+Mac+McClear+leading+the+team+in+fifth+place.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa’s Hogan Hansen takes a shot during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Friday, April 14, 2023. The Hawkeyes are leading after round one of three at the two-day tournament with Iowa’s Mac McClear leading the team in fifth place.

The Iowa men’s golf team concluded the 2023-24 season with a 12th-place finish out of 14 teams at the Big Ten Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

The tournament was held from April 26-28 at Scioto Country Club. Iowa earned a final scorecard of 909 – 69 strokes over par and 46 strokes out of first place. 

First-year Noah Kent capped off a terrific freshman season with a team-low score of 221 – good for 11 strokes over par and an 11th-place finish. This marks Kent’s team-high sixth top-25 finish of the season, which leads the team. He also led the squad with eight birdies over the course of the three-day event. 

Fellow first-year Max Tjoa finished the tournament 18 strokes over par, placing him in a tie for 33rd place. While it wasn’t Tjoa’s best performance of the year, he did end the event on a high note with a four-under-par final round to move him up in the standings. 

Elsewhere, fifth-year Mac McClear finished in a tie for 49th, third-year Ian Meyer finished in a tie for 52nd, and fifth-year Josh Lundmark ended in a tie for 60th. 

Northwestern captured the team title by 15 strokes over Illinois while second-year Daniel Svärd won the individual crown by a single stroke over Jackson Buchanan of Illinois.

About the Contributors
Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Emily Nyberg
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
