Iowa men’s golf concludes season with low 12th-place finish at Big Ten Championships

The Iowa men’s golf team concluded the 2023-24 season with a 12th-place finish out of 14 teams at the Big Ten Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

The tournament was held from April 26-28 at Scioto Country Club. Iowa earned a final scorecard of 909 – 69 strokes over par and 46 strokes out of first place.

First-year Noah Kent capped off a terrific freshman season with a team-low score of 221 – good for 11 strokes over par and an 11th-place finish. This marks Kent’s team-high sixth top-25 finish of the season, which leads the team. He also led the squad with eight birdies over the course of the three-day event.

Fellow first-year Max Tjoa finished the tournament 18 strokes over par, placing him in a tie for 33rd place. While it wasn’t Tjoa’s best performance of the year, he did end the event on a high note with a four-under-par final round to move him up in the standings.

Elsewhere, fifth-year Mac McClear finished in a tie for 49th, third-year Ian Meyer finished in a tie for 52nd, and fifth-year Josh Lundmark ended in a tie for 60th.

Northwestern captured the team title by 15 strokes over Illinois while second-year Daniel Svärd won the individual crown by a single stroke over Jackson Buchanan of Illinois.