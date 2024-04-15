The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Politics Notebook | Iowa lawmakers send teacher gun bill to governor
Las Vegas Aces select Kate Martin in second round of WNBA Draft
Severe storms expected to hit Johnson County area Tuesday and Wednesday
Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins commits to Missouri
Caitlin Clark appears on Saturday Night Live
Advertisement

Iowa men’s golf notebook | Iowa finishes sixth at Hawkeye Invitational, set to compete in Robert Kepler Intercollegiate

First-year Noah Kent and third-year Hogan Hansen tied for ninth place.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
April 15, 2024
Iowas+Hogan+Hansen+putts+during+the+Hawkeye+invitational+at+Finkbine+Golf+Course+in+Iowa+City+on+Saturday%2C+April+15%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+lead+after+all+three+rounds+of+the+two-day+tournament%2C+and+took+both+the+team+and+individual+sweepstakes+with+Iowas+Mac+McClear+taking+the+individual+title.
Emily Nyberg
Iowa’s Hogan Hansen putts during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead after all three rounds of the two-day tournament, and took both the team and individual sweepstakes with Iowa’s Mac McClear taking the individual title.

The Iowa men’s golf team finished in sixth place out of 16 teams at its own Hawkeye Invitational over the weekend in Iowa City. The event played host to some of the top teams in the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Creighton. 

The Hawkeyes finished under par in each round, but stellar performances by Central Arkansas and Southern Illinois left them without a top-five finish. 

First-year Noah Kent and second-year Hogan Hansen led the squad in scoring, with both golfers landing in a tie for ninth place with a 209. It marked Kent’s third top-10 finish of the year and Hansen’s first. 

Wisconsin swept the individual and team championships, winning the team title by five shots over TCU. Fourth-year Cameron Huss claimed the individual crown by two strokes over Nebraska’s Harry Crockett. 

How it happened 

Iowa turned in a respectable team performance on day one and left the course in fifth place at three under par. 

Second-year Hogan Hansen turned in a 137, placing him in third place at five strokes under par. Right behind him was first-year Max Tjoa, who tied for fourth place and carded a 138 – four strokes under par. Tjoa competed individually. 

The third and final Hawkeye to end the day in the top-20 was Kent, who tied for 17th place and tallied a scorecard of 141 – one stroke under par.

Despite playing in the comfort of their own course, things didn’t get any better for the Hawkeyes on championship Sunday. 

Iowa shot two under par in the final round, but it wasn’t enough to catapult the Hawkeyes into the top five due to a strong bounce-back session from Central Arkansas. Despite the sixth-place finish, the Hawkeyes were only two strokes behind TCU and Southern Illinois for second place. 

Along with impressive showings from Kent and Hansen, third-year Ian Meyer capped off his tournament on a high note with an even final round. Meyer finished in a tie for 26th place. 

Fifth-year standout Mac McClear ended his final home invitational in disappointing fashion, tying for 45th place while shooting a 217 – four strokes over par. In doing so, he failed to defend his title from last year’s Hawkeye Invitational. 

Kepler Intercollegiate at a glance 

Iowa has a quick turnaround in front of it, as it travels to Columbus for the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate. The event will be hosted by Ohio State and marks the penultimate tournament of the season before the Big Ten Tournament. The invitational will be held at the Scarlet Course on the grounds of The Ohio State University Golf Club in downtown Columbus.  

The tournament will feature Creighton, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Miami (OH), Purdue, South Dakota State, and others.

Creighton, South Dakota State, and Northern Illinois have some familiarity with the Hawkeyes, as each team competed in the Hawkeye Invitational last weekend. Northern Illinois and South Dakota State tied for eighth, while Creighton finished in 11th place. 

Purdue enters the tournament with a ton of momentum after a second-place finish at the Calusa Cup on April 8. The Boilermakers have claimed two tournament titles this year along with three additional top-five finishes.  

“We have another quick turnaround this week, so we have to learn from this,” Iowa head coach Tyler Stith told Hawkeye Sports. “Everybody has to figure out what they need to do to get in a better mindset to play the OSU Scarlet Course this week.”
More to Discover
More in Men's Golf
The Iowa men’s golf team playing in the Hawkeye Invitational at Finkbine Golf Course on Sunday April, 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes finished in sixth place out of 16 teams.
Photos: Hawkeye Invitational day two
Iowa’s Ian Meyer lines up a putt during the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Meyer finished the tournament 24th after shooting 11 over par. The Hawkeyes defeated eight other teams to win the tournament, shooting 20 over par.
Iowa men’s golf notebook | Hawkeyes finish seventh at Calusa Cup, set to host Hawkeye Invitational
Iowas Mac McClear takes a shot during the Hawkeye invitational at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes lead after all three rounds of the two-day tournament and took both the team and individual sweepstakes with Iowas Mac McClear taking the individual title.
Iowa golf notebook | Men set to compete in Calusa Cup, women travel to Chattanooga for Chattanooga Classic
More in Sports
Iowa guard Tony Perkins drives to the lane during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Illinois in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Illinois beat Iowa 73-61.
Former Iowa guard Tony Perkins commits to Missouri
Barbora Pokorna hitting the ball during a tennis meet at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreational Complex in Iowa City on Sunday, April 14, 2024. The Hawkeyes swept Penn State, 4-0.
Photos: Iowa tennis vs. Penn State
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark gestures toward the crowd during a basketball game between No. 6 Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 93-83.
Where to watch Iowa women's basketball's Caitlin Clark headline the 2024 WNBA Draft
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in